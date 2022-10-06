LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Shares of MKC opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

