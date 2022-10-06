LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 713 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 158.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 170,229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average is $95.47. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

