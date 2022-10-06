LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 784.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 558,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.