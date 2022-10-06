LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $192.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

