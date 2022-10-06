LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Murphy USA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 96.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MUSA stock opened at $280.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.87. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $159.97 and a one year high of $303.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $2.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

