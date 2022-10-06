LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,211,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after buying an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,621,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,796.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after buying an additional 74,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $367.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.78 and a 200 day moving average of $372.87.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

