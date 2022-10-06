Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of LXFR opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $418.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 6,200 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 189.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 333,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,349 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 188.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 152,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

