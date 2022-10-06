Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $4,610,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $4,114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $3,102,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,432,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,377 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,256. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

