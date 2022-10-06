Many Worlds Token Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (MANY)

Many Worlds Token (MANY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Many Worlds Token has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Many Worlds Token has a total market cap of $523,438.41 and $40,087.00 worth of Many Worlds Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Many Worlds Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Many Worlds Token Profile

Many Worlds Token was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Many Worlds Token’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Many Worlds Token’s official Twitter account is @manyworldstoken. Many Worlds Token’s official message board is discord.com/invite/manyworldstoken. Many Worlds Token’s official website is www.manyworldstoken.com. The Reddit community for Many Worlds Token is https://reddit.com/r/manyworldstoken.

Many Worlds Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Many Worlds Token (MANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Many Worlds Token has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Many Worlds Token is 0.00020938 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.manyworldstoken.com.”

