Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Holdings Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 439.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,080 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $46,084,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

