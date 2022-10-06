Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Reduced by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $5,742,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 635.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 161,145 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $5,059,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.54.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $114.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

