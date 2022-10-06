Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,462 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $158.17. 22,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,213. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

