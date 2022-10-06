Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 4,424 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

WMT opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $360.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

