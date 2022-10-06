Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Truist Financial cut their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.