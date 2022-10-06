Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $199.03 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

