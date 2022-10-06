Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Has $114,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.07. 15,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $307.15 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

