Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Settian Capital LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,690,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.36.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.20. 26,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.38 and a 200 day moving average of $337.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

