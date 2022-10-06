Max Revive Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60,008.94 (MAXR)

Max Revive (MAXR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Max Revive has a market capitalization of $60,008.94 and $13,256.00 worth of Max Revive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Max Revive has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Max Revive token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Max Revive

About Max Revive

Max Revive launched on January 7th, 2022. Max Revive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Max Revive is https://reddit.com/r/maxrevive and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Max Revive is www.maxrevive.io. Max Revive’s official Twitter account is @maxrtoken?s=21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Revive

According to CryptoCompare, “Max Revive (MAXR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Max Revive has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Max Revive is 0.00005901 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.maxrevive.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Revive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Revive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Revive using one of the exchanges listed above.

