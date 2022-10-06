McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

