mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

mdf commerce Stock Performance

MECVF stock remained flat at $1.62 on Thursday. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

