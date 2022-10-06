Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on October 20th

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 38.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.79. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley bought 77,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,961.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,091,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 567,962 shares of company stock valued at $498,896. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

