Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.30

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset España Comunicación (GETVY)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.