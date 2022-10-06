Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 1,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Meiji Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.

Meiji Company Profile

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, ready meals, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant formula, liquid diet, beauty supplements, OTC medicines, feed stuffs, corn sweeteners, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

