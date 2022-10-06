Mendel Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mendel Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 0.7% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $59.35. 14,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

