Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $412,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 196,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.75.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

