Mercer Investments LLC Has $123,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mercer Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.2% of Mercer Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.89. 75,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,303. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

