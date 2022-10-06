Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 47.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 16,797 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $298.12. 86,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

