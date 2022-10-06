Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $423.90. 45,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,728. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.82. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

