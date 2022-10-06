Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,639,684 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15.

