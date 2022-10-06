Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $942,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 251.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $280.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,964,512. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.18 and its 200-day moving average is $308.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

