Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.1 %

MDT stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.11. 39,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $128.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

