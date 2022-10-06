Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 8,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $231.52. 12,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,529. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

