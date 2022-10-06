Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE) Holdings Reduced by Surience Private Wealth LLC

Surience Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the quarter. Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 22.4% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF were worth $14,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,701,000.

Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DUDE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.19. 24,627 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57.

