Meta Spatial (SPAT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $36,090.26

Meta Spatial (SPAT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Meta Spatial has a market capitalization of $36,090.26 and approximately $201,278.00 worth of Meta Spatial was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta Spatial token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meta Spatial has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meta Spatial alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Meta Spatial Token Profile

Meta Spatial’s genesis date was September 22nd, 2021. Meta Spatial’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,367,500 tokens. Meta Spatial’s official message board is medium.com/@meta_spatial. The Reddit community for Meta Spatial is https://reddit.com/r/meta_spatial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Meta Spatial’s official Twitter account is @metaspatial_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meta Spatial is metaspatial.io.

Meta Spatial Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Spatial (SPAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Spatial has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Spatial is 0.0057299 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $98,847.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaspatial.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Spatial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Spatial should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta Spatial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta Spatial and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.