Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) is JCSD Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

JCSD Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Bank makes up 3.2% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JCSD Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Metropolitan Bank worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 16.2% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 196.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 549.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 55,434 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of MCB stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

