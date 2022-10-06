MEV Repellent (MEVREPEL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $166,884.00

MEV Repellent (MEVREPEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, MEV Repellent has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. MEV Repellent has a market capitalization of $166,884.00 and $10,895.00 worth of MEV Repellent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEV Repellent token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

MEV Repellent Token Profile

MEV Repellent launched on April 25th, 2022. MEV Repellent’s official Twitter account is @mevrepellent. The official website for MEV Repellent is mevrepellent.io.

Buying and Selling MEV Repellent

According to CryptoCompare, “MEV Repellent (MEVREPEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MEV Repellent has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MEV Repellent is 0.0001672 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,702.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mevrepellent.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEV Repellent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEV Repellent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEV Repellent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

