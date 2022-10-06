MFS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0195 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MFM stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 289,712 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 152,721 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

