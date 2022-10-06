MFS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0195 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of MFM stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
