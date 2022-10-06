MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.