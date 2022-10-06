MILKY FINANCE Price Down 86.8% This Week (MIFI)

MILKY FINANCE (MIFI) traded down 27.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. MILKY FINANCE has a market capitalization of $10,559.28 and approximately $53,426.00 worth of MILKY FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MILKY FINANCE has traded down 86.8% against the dollar. One MILKY FINANCE token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003194 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145789 BTC.

MILKY FINANCE Profile

MILKY FINANCE’s genesis date was July 21st, 2022. MILKY FINANCE’s official website is milkyfinance.io. MILKY FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @milky_fi_tw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MILKY FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MILKY FINANCE (MIFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MILKY FINANCE has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MILKY FINANCE is 0.00022201 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://milkyfinance.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MILKY FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MILKY FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MILKY FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

