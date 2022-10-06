Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 2,329 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $7.61 on Thursday, hitting $138.16. 59,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $143.18 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.00.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

