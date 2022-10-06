Mimir Token (MIMIR) Trading 37.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mimir Token (MIMIR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Mimir Token has a market capitalization of $593,650.00 and approximately $28,785.00 worth of Mimir Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mimir Token token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mimir Token has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mimir Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Mimir Token Profile

Mimir Token’s genesis date was November 5th, 2021. Mimir Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mimir Token’s official Twitter account is @mimirtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mimir Token is mimirquiz.medium.com. The Reddit community for Mimir Token is https://reddit.com/r/mimirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mimir Token is www.mimirquiz.com.

Buying and Selling Mimir Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Mimir Token (MIMIR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mimir Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mimir Token is 0.00578435 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $19,436.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mimirquiz.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mimir Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mimir Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mimir Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mimir Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mimir Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.