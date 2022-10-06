Miracle Universe Self Reported Market Cap Tops $99,202.63 (MU)

Miracle Universe (MU) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Miracle Universe has a market capitalization of $99,202.63 and $12,883.00 worth of Miracle Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Miracle Universe token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Miracle Universe has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Miracle Universe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145624 BTC.

About Miracle Universe

Miracle Universe was first traded on April 27th, 2022. Miracle Universe’s total supply is 3,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,200,000 tokens. The official website for Miracle Universe is www.miracles.games. Miracle Universe’s official Twitter account is @0xmiraclegame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Miracle Universe is miraclegames.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Miracle Universe

According to CryptoCompare, “Miracle Universe (MU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Miracle Universe has a current supply of 3,360,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Miracle Universe is 0.0015145 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,327.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.miracles.games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miracle Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miracle Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miracle Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Miracle Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Miracle Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.