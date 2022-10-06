Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.20.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $439.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

