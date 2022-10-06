Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

