Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 549,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JCI opened at $53.34 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.