Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 10,255 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 350.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 88.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 219.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Price Performance

NYSE TEF opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.78) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Telefónica Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

