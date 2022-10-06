Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Exponent by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 94.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 154.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.60. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $127.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.93.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

