Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,196 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,675,000 after purchasing an additional 701,420 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 805,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 263,117 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

