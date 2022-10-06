Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Purchases £2,285.32 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Mary Reilly acquired 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £2,285.32 ($2,761.38).
Mitie Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTO stock opened at GBX 64.90 ($0.78) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.31. The firm has a market cap of £885.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,245.00. Mitie Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 44.70 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Mitie Group Company Profile
