Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Purchases £2,285.32 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Mary Reilly acquired 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £2,285.32 ($2,761.38).

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTO stock opened at GBX 64.90 ($0.78) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.31. The firm has a market cap of £885.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,245.00. Mitie Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 44.70 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

