Mizuho Trims Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Target Price to $39.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,270,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,310,000 after buying an additional 64,643 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

